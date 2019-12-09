Fox News host Sean Hannity proclaimed victory with the release of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, saying that all of his predictions are “dead-on-center accurate.”

“Everything we said, everything we reported, everything we told you was dead-on-center accurate and the mob of the media has missed what is the biggest abuse of power corruption scandal in the history of this country,” Hannity said Monday on his radio program.

“It is all there in black and white, it’s all there,” Hannity said, also reading off Attorney General Bill Barr’s statement that apparently dismissed some of the key findings of the report in favor of claiming it was “largely exculpatory” of President Donald Trump.

Hannity went on to speculate that this is leading up to what will be disclosed in John Durham’s investigation. Barr appointed Durham to run a separate investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, which is still ongoing.

Durham said in a statement today that “we advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”

“Horowitz has already made numerous referrals … what I suspect is the final step of this is going to be Durham’s report,” Hannity said. “Why do you think they’ve been in Italy? Great Britain so often? What do you think is going on over there? We’re going to know soon enough.”

“Clapper, Brennan are you paying attention? … It’s also a preview, if you will, of coming attractions,” Hannity said.

Listen above, via The Sean Hannity Show.

