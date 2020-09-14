Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams called out the Trump administration for a “corruption hat trick” over this past weekend.

“If you are a law-and-order type of person, you should be horrified by three major developments from the administration in just the past couple of days,” Abrams said on his SiriusXM program The Dan Abrams Show.

The three items in question Abrams called out were: Trump “encourag[ing] people again to engage in voter fraud,” reporting on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s wife using department staff for personal errands, and reporting that Attorney General Bill Barr may produce some kind of “interim report” before the election on the work of John Durham investigating the origins of the Russia probe.

“That is precisely the sort of commentary on an investigation that was cited as one of the reasons for firing James Comey,’ Abrams said.

“This is not some exhaustive list of the corruption or alleged corruption of this administration. This is just what happened this weekend! You’ve got the president, you’ve got the Secretary of State, and you’ve got the Attorney General.”

“So much for cleaning up the swamp,” he added.

You can listen above, via SiriusXM.

