President Donald Trump called into Rush Limbaugh’s radio show today and mainly went into a rant trashing the Obama administration’s nuclear deal with Iran when asked about why he killed Qasem Soleimani.

“People are being scared to death … that this is going to start World War III,” Limbaugh said, asking Trump to explain how this makes America safer.

“This should have been done for the last 15 to 20 years, him in particular,” Trump said. “He’s a terrorist and he was designated a terrorist by President Obama and then Obama did nothing about it except give them $150 billion dollars … you hear me talking about that all the time.”

“He is responsible for the IEDs, those are the roadside bombs and bombs that blow up all over the place, and the sister which is the big one, the big version which knocks out tanks and kills everybody within earshot,” Trump continued.

“He gave so much of that technology … we had a shot at him and we took him out and we’re a lot safer now,” the president continued. “We’ll see what happens, we’ll see what the response is.”

Limbaugh than praised Trump by saying Iran wasn’t used to “a president like you.”

“Why did he give them $150 billion, much of it going back into terror,” the president continued before going on to baselessly claim John Kerry violated the Logan Act and accusing him of “advising” Iran.

Listen above via The Rush Limbaugh Show.

