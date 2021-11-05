Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm burst out laughing when asked on Friday about her plan to increase oil production in the United States amid increasing gas prices.

“In Sturgis, Mich., it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that’s better than in California,” Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene asked Granholm, a former Michigan governor, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America.”

Granholm laughed and remarked, “That is hilarious. Would that I had the magic wand on this.”

“As you know, of course, oil is a global market. It is controlled by a cartel. That cartel is called OPEC,” she said. “And they made a decision yesterday that they were not going to increase beyond what they were already planning.”

“So, you know, the interesting thing is, you know, the Department of Energy has an energy information agency. And that agency does the forecasting of what oil and gas prices are going to be,” continued Granholm. “As of right now, their forecast for the beginning of December is that on average … gasoline prices will be about $3.05 at the beginning of December. They will do an adjustment forecast in the next week or so, so we’ll see if that holds.”

Granholm assured that “the Biden administration is very concerned about the price at the pump and certainly the price in people’s wallets for natural gas as well for this winter including, I would say, propane and heating oil, particularly, in the Northeast.”

Watch above, via Bloomberg.

