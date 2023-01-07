WATCH: Mary Trump Says ‘Anti-American Anti-Human’ Trump Voters ‘All Want Me And People Like Me Dead’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump told SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah that ex-President Donald Trump’s supporters “all want me and people like me dead. I just want them to have health care.”

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, the host talked with Ms. Trump about the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and the chaotic speaker of the House vote that concluded on that anniversary.

Ms. Trump said she’s done trying to figure out elected Republicans, and delivered an extremely negative assessment of millions of rank-and-file Trump supporters:

MARY TRUMP: I think what I’ve started doing in the last few months is turning away from trying to figure out elected Republicans. We need to figure out the people who continue to vote for these people because who, who votes for Matt Gaetz and thinks that’s a good idea? Or, you know, who voted for a Democrat in 2020 and then two years later was like, yeah, you know, two years. They just look awa… What information? What data do they used to decide to make that big a shift? Especially when it means putting these arsonists in charge of our government. And we see how that’s going. So I’m, I’m so angry. I’m, it’s exhausting to be angry all of the time. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: I know. MARY TRUMP: But, you know, there are tens of millions of our fellow citizens who are absolutely anti-democratic, They’re anti-American, and they’re, they’re basically anti-human. I mean, I always think of it this way. I. They all want me and people like me dead. I just want them to have health care. You know, it’s like, that’s the contrast. DEAN OBEIDALLAH: That’s so funny. I should respond to people who send me hateful emails and go like, You know what? I get your anger, but I just wish you health care. You know, I wish, you know, deductible on your insurance. I wish you, you know, whatever kind of benefits of the government that you need.

