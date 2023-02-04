WATCH: MSNBC’s Glenn Kirschner Warns Trump ‘Will Launch a Second Violent Attack’ If He’s Indicted For Election Crimes

Former federal prosecutor and current MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner told SiriusXM radio host Dean Obeidallah that former President Donald Trump will “launch a second violent attack” if he’s indicted in Georgia.

On Friday’s edition of The Dean Obeidallah Show, Kirschner predicted Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is weeks away from indicting Trump in her grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia — and that Trump’s recent reposting of violent threats from supporters portends another Jan. 6-style attack:

Let’s talk about the time frames of possible prosecutions. I think we have to start with Fani Willis, because when she stood up in court a couple of weeks ago and she said two really important things, she said, Judge, you can’t release the grand jury report, which recommends, I’m quite sure, prosecuting any number of people for any number of violations of Georgia state law. You can’t release it because it would impact the defendants, plural. And she made a point in several different ways of saying defendants, plural, it would interfere with their right to a fair trial. You don’t say that. The only way you become a defendant is if you’re going to be indicted.

She’s not reckless or careless with her words. That signals indictments are coming. Then she went on to say, and our prosecutorial, our charging decisions are imminent. Not a casual word. Imminent has to mean weeks. To my way of thinking. It could mean months. It sounds like weeks. Right.

And we do know the regular grand jury came back into session to make these decisions beginning on January 24th. So we’re in good shape. It feels like indictments are imminent in Georgia. That’s probably.

And, you know, Dean, I have to say, you know, with Donald Trump now posting and reposting calls to violence, specifically, one of his supporters said, “I will fight for him if he is not made president again. I will fight for him until the day I die. We are locked and loaded.”

And Donald Trump reposted it. Here’s what I predict, Dean. The day Donald Trump is indicted and is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on that indictment, his first court appearance, he will post, “Come to Atlanta on the day of my arraignment will be wild.” And here we go again. Let’s see if DOJ gives him the opportunity to launch a second violent attack. I sure hope not. But I think Fani Willis gets out of the gates first.