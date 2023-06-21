The Bally Sports Southwest broadcast booth did not shy away from openly criticizing MLB umpires on Tuesday after a botched call cost the Texas Rangers their game against the Chicago White Sox.

With the game tied 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth inning, White Sox shortstop Elvis Andrus rounded third base in an effort to put his team ahead. Unfortunately for Andrus, the ball made it to catcher Jonah Heim in time and he was tagged out at home plate.

The White Sox felt Heim illegally blocked home plate and the team challenged the call. Despite replays from multiple angles appearing to show Heim sidestepping at the plate to give Andrus space to slide, the call was reversed and the White Sox were given the run to take a 7-6 lead. That would go on to be the final score.

“That is a travesty and an absolute embarrassment that that is going to get reversed in a one-run game,” play-by-play announcer Dave Raymond said. “The purpose of this (rule) is to make sure that he has a lane. Clear as day he can get to the plate. Nobody is blocking Elvis Andrus from getting to home plate. That is so stupid.”

Analyst C.J. Nitkowski agreed.

“I can’t get my brain around this call,” he said. “They got it right on the field, and then it was absolutely bungled in New York. Just bungled.”

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected shortly after the call was reversed. Current MLB rules call for an automatic ejection when someone argues over the ruling of a review.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com