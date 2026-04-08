WATCH: Benches Clear as Fight Erupts Between Angels and Braves

Tuesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves came to a halt when a batter charged the mound to fight a pitcher.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler was in the batter’s box facing Braves starter Reynaldo Lopez. For the first pitch, Lopez threw a four-seam fastball high and inside that forced Soler to move his head out of the way.

The pitch was just out of the reach of the catcher, allowing Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel to steal second base.

As the broadcast showed a replay of the wild pitch followed by the stolen base, the crowd suddenly reacted to a scuffle on the field. The broadcast then switched to the live shot as Soler and Lopez were swinging wildly at each another.

Soler was eventually tackled by multiple players from both teams, and Lopez was also escorted away. Both players were ejected for the fight.

Jorge Soler and Reynaldo López are throwing PUNCHES in Anaheim as a brawl breaks out pic.twitter.com/Uj4kOk07Ow — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 8, 2026

A replay of the altercation revealed that Soler stared down Lopez in response to the high pitch. After turning to look at the play at second base, Lopez turned to stare back at Soler. The two appeared to exchange words, prompting Soler to charge the mound.

In a report from MLB.com, Soler said he asked Lopez if “everything was OK” in response to the high pitch. Soler took exception to Lopez’s answer, resulting in him charging the mound.

At the time of writing, the MLB had not announced any additional disciplinary action against the two. Although he didn’t instigate the melee, Lopez could face significant punishment after it was revealed he threw a punch with the baseball still in his hand.

Here’s an angle of the brawl where you can see Reynaldo Lopez land a blow on Jorge Soler with the baseball in his hand pic.twitter.com/dSucXM4T9c — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 8, 2026

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