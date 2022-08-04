Aaron Rodger Says Psychedelic Trip Was Blessing From Ancestors, Describes Feeling ‘Hundred Different Hands’ on Body

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a trip to Peru for psychedelics and says it completely transformed his life.

Speaking with author Aubrey Marcus on the Wednesday edition of his show, Rodgers detailed his entire ayahuasca journey.

He said the trip took place just before the world shut down because of COVID in 2020. Rodgers recalled, “I’ve told this story about my trip to Peru and getting back into the country, Argo style, literally taking off a half hour before the entire country shut down as it was March 8th, 2020, right before the pandemic hit.”

“It was a very deep and meaningful couple nights — ceremony. And I came back and knew that I was never gonna be the same,” Rodgers said. “Like you said, it doesn’t, you don’t do that — and then not — for me, I didn’t do that and think, ‘Oh, I’m never playing football again.'”

Rodgers discussed his goal, going into the ceremony, “It gave me a deep and meaningful appreciation for life. And my intention the first night going in was ‘I wanna feel, what pure love feels like.’ That was my intention.”

“And I did, I really did. I had a magical experience with the sensation of feeling a hundred different hands on my body, imparting a blessing of love and forgiveness for myself and gratitude for this life, from what seemed to be my ancestors,” he explained.

“I came back and the pandemic hit. So I went from this incredible bliss in Peru to a pandemic back in the states,” Rodgers recalled.

As they began discussing the positivity that arose from the initial shut down of COVID alongside the Ayahuasca trip, Rodgers said, “I really feel like that set me on my course to be able to go back in to my job and have a different perspective on things.”

“To be way more free at work, as a leader, as a teammate, as a friend, as a lover. And I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career,” he concluded.

Listen above via The Aubrey Marcus Podcast.



—

