New York Governor Kathy Hochul Rages at Ticketmaster, Spurs Blocking Tix to Knicks Fans: ‘I’m Calling Foul’

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) ripped Ticketmaster and the San Antonio Spurs for blocking Knicks fans from buying tickets to Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night — a game that could end with the Knicks winning their first title in 53 years.

Hochul shared a New York Post story on X that detailed how the Spurs and Ticketmaster are restricting access to the game. The Post reported tickets are only being sold to customers who live within a 150-mile radius of Frost Bank Center, where the Spurs play; residency will be determined by credit card billing address – and any orders by fans outside the restricted zone will be canceled.

The governor vented this is a pathetic move.

“Knicks fans finally get within one game of a championship and their reward is having their tickets canceled?” Hochul posted.

She continued, “Thousands of New Yorkers bought tickets, booked flights, and made plans in good faith. Ticketmaster and the Spurs should reverse this decision and let the fans who bought those seats keep them. Until then, on behalf of Knicks fans everywhere, I’m calling foul.”

Her post comes after the Knicks’ historic comeback in Game 4 on Wednesday night, storming back from being down 29 points to win the game. Swingman OG Anunoby was the hero, thanks to his incredible tip-in of a missed Jalen Brunson shot with 1.2 seconds left that gave the Knicks a 1 point win. That play sent Madison Square Garden in to a frenzy and put the Knicks on the verge of winning the NBA championship for the first time since 1973. Hochul has been fairly vocal during the NYK playoff run of late. She attempted to mock President Donald Trump’s Knicks fandom by quipping she’d like to see him name players from the 1993 championship team — but that joke ended up being a brick, since the Knicks did not win the title that year. Trump responded later by posting an AI-generated picture of him donning a Knicks jersey and throwing down a slam dunk on Hochul. Game 5 of the Finals is at 8:30 p.m. ET.

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