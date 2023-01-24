Aaron Rodgers Accuses Big Pharma of Being Behind His Villainization After Misleading on Vaccination Status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers accused big pharma of being behind his alleged villainization by the media after he opposed the Covid-19 vaccine.

In 2021, Rodgers notoriously told the media he was “immunized” when asked if he had been vaccinated.

Later on, in the 2021 season, Rodgers tested positive for Covid-19, and at the time, the NFL had a rule that if an unvaccinated player tested positive, they would have to miss ten days of team activities. Critics blasted Rodgers for using the term “immunized” after he announced he only took ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Rodgers says he is allergic to a drug in Pfizer and Moderna, and he is not comfortable taking the Johnson & Johnson shot.

In recent days, sports media widely reported that Rodgers might be traded this off-season. He is due $59 million in 2023, and the Packers have backup quarterback Jordan Love waiting to take over when he leaves, and insiders reported that the Packers are willing to part ways with Rodgers for at least two first-round draft picks.

Rodgers noted that despite the NFL having two conference championship games this upcoming Sunday, his status is still a major topic. On Tuesday, Rodgers was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, and show host Pat McAfee asked Rodgers about the rumors about him getting traded. Rodgers replied with a tirade about something different else instead, Covid-19.

“There’s heroes and villains in sports and entertainment, and I think because of my stance on Covid and maybe some other things, I’ve been cast as the villain,” Rodgers said. “Especially the last few years.”

He also mentioned that NFL on Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski blasted Rodgers on Up & Adams on Fan Duel TV over recent comments the Packers quarterback made about wanting to win NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

“I did see there were some comments that I’m only playing for MVPs, stuff like that, didn’t maybe quite see the entire clip of some of the stuff I said,” Rodgers continued. “I don’t care about that stuff. It doesn’t offend me. This woke culture wants to be offended by everything. You just go online and find something you don’t agree with, ‘I’m offended! How could you possibly say that?’ I don’t really care.”

Rodgers named Gronkowski by name and said, “I know Gronk; I love Gronk,” but then he pivoted and took direct aim at the networks.

“And it’s a station that may or may not have in the past been brought to you by Pfizer. Then they gotta make sure that their villain gets cast in the correct light,” Rodgers added. “And whether or not they’re sponsored by Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson, whatever it might be when you go up against some of those powers that be, put yourself in the crosshairs, they’re going to paint you in a certain way.”

“And that’s what the media did to me a couple years ago. That’s fine; that’s their prerogative,” Rodgers said. “I think I responded pretty good in those times, and I’m glad I went through that. Anything that comes after that, it’s small potatoes.”

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show.

