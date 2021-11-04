Stephen A. Smith Slams Aaron Rodgers as a Coward and a Liar: ‘If You’re Not Vaccinated – Man Up and Say So’

Aaron Rodgers cares enough about public perception to lie about whether or not he is vaccinated against Covid and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called the quarterback out on it.

Wednesday morning, Rodgers informed his teammates he tested positive for Covid-19. It was soon after reported that Rodgers was unvaccinated, a shocking revelation considering the quarterback previously gave off the impression that he did get jabbed.

Fearing the media response and how he would be perceived publicly, Rodgers answered the question of ‘are you vaccinated’ by saying “yea, I’m immunized.” In reality, Rodgers was not vaccinated and not immunized against Covid in accordance with the NFL or CDC standards. Rodgers reportedly considered himself immunized after he used a homeopathic treatment.

“He comes across as a coward,” Smith said Thursday morning on First Take. “If you’re not vaccinated – man up and say so! He didn’t want to get vaccinated, but in the same breath didn’t want to have to deal with the questions or potential fallouts of being an unvaccinated player.”

Last month, Rodgers blasted the current state of media, claiming “the rules of the game are you must acquiesce with the woke mob at all times.” But Rodgers added that he lives above the game, which could explain his decision to be deceitful about his vaccine status.

Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz and Lamar Jackson are prominent NFL quarterbacks who were publicly decried for their decision to skip the vaccine, but those criticisms mostly stopped once the season started.

“You didn’t want to deal with it,” Smith said of Rodgers failing to admit he was unvaccinated. “You wanted the best of both worlds. What that brings into question is what else were you that way about?”

“Not only could you not be honest about that, with a smirk on your face you tried to deceive everybody and damn it, it worked,” Smith ranted. “He said ‘yea, I’m immunized. He gave the impression that he was vaccinated and HE WAS LYING.”

Watch above via ESPN

