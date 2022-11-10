Candace Owens Turns on Trump: He ‘Needs to Take a Good Look in the Mirror’

Daily Wire host Candace Owens turned on former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

During her show, Owens lamented Trump being upset at her. She cited a Dec. 25, 2021 headline in The Daily Beast that read “Candace Owens: Trump Is Pro-Vax Because He’s ‘Too Old’ to Understand the Internet.” She denied all of this.

“I did never once called Trump too old. I did never want to that Trump could not understand the Internet,” she said. “And yet somehow he got that information and believed it to be true. He thought that I said that he was too old and he couldn’t understand the Internet and did not quite get the information that actually what I was saying was in defense of him so that his supporters would still believe in him.”

Owens recalled how she found out about Trump being upset at her.

Not only was he just mad, by the way, he then during a golf session with some mutual friends of ours, had a person next to him who was egging this on, saying to Trump, and I know this because, again, this is a mutual friend, “Aren’t you mad at Candace? Aren’t you mad at Candace? Aren’t you mad at Candace?” And eventually he was like, “Yeah, I’m so mad at Candace. I’m so mad at Candace.” And this got back to me that he was upset with me, that he was angry at me. And the next time that I saw him, he was quite rude to me. He was actually rude to me. I’m telling you, this personal story, because I think it is something that made me for the first time question him as a person. So you have an individual that spent years defending you, right? And that individual gave you a completely kind and fair interview. You said something yourself that your base didn’t like and you somehow transformed that into something that I did wrong. That’s unacceptable. And is that is not being a leader. That is not owning things that you did wrong, that is not owning that you misunderstood something about your base. That’s not growing. That’s not developing. In fact, he should have tried to understand why the base was so upset with him, which would have led to the fact that his base is not pro-Covid vaccines, that simple. I understood that. I could have told him that. But at that moment I realized that he’s not listening. Who is this guy next to him trying to egg him on to be angry at me for trying to defend him, say that he’s not a shill to say “No, actually, I think that he genuinely does support the vaccine. He did genuinely support the vaccines.”

Owens said that Trump should have called her to seek clarification.

“That’s what it means to be a person. That what that’s what it means to be a friend. That’s what it means to be a colleague and even a friend,” she said. “What it means to be a colleague is to actually have relationships with people to honor the relationships that you have with people that don’t take place in the public sphere.”

Owens also took a shot at Trump blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

“I think that the MAGA movement is reflecting Trump. I think there is a trepidation that I’m sensing in Trump, and I think that that trepidation is evidenced by him taking a random swing at DeSantis last week,” she said. “I don’t think it was helpful even though DeSantis won Florida handily. He’s not running against DeSantis right now.”

“I think the base is feeling that trepidation,” added Owens. “They’re not sure who to listen to on endorsements, and you listen to DeSantis, do you listen to Trump? Do we listen to these influencers?”

While Trump can win in 2024, said Owens:

Trump needs to take a good look in the mirror and he needs to take a good look in the room, and he needs to read the room accurately. He needs to take a look at those that are around him that are inspiring this paranoia and making him believe that everyone’s out to get him, including his friends, and he needs to exercise a tiny bit more humility when he gets something wrong. Trump is not perfect. I’m not perfect. I get things wrong. I edit. I say, “Thank you guys for bringing me this new information. I hadn’t realized that.” And there’s still a period where he could transform but I think the results of last night’s election, which are still coming in, show that we aren’t sure that he’s not sure, and therefore we aren’t sure. And that’s all I have to say about that.

Watch above via Daily Wire.

