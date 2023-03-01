Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, considered to be a likely top pick the 2023 NFL draft, is wanted in connection with a fatal car crash that killed Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy as well as offensive lineman Devin Willock. Two others were injured in the accident.

According to a press release issued by authorities, Carter’s arrest warrant is for Reckless Driving and Racing. An investigation into the crash “found that Chandler LeCroy, driver of the 2021 Ford Expedition and Jalen Carter, driver of a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving downtown Athens area at about 2:30 AM.”

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” reads the press release. “Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash.”

Carter had told police that he was about a mile away when LeCroy crashed his vehicle, but according to police documents reported on by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Carter was present when LeCroy crashed his vehicle and left the scene before returning an hour and a half later.

The prospect had been scheduled to address reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday just a few minutes before the news of the warrant for his arrest broke.

The former five-star recruit was a key part of Georgia’s National Championship teams over the last two years; he was voted Second-Team All-SEC for the 2021-season and First-Team All-SEC for the 2022 season, for which he also earned unanimous First-Team All-American honors.

Many draft analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL’s own Daniel Jeremiah suspected that Carter might be selected number one overall by the Chicago Bears if they decided not to trade out of the slot.

