‘Weak Nominee’: John Cornyn Fires Back After Trump’s Paxton Endorsement

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) reacted on Tuesday to President Donald Trump’s endorsement of his GOP primary runoff opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), which dealt a major blow to his reelection bid in the deep red state.

“I have worked closely with President Trump through both of his Presidential terms and voted with him more than 99% of the time. He has consistently called me a friend in this race,” Cornyn wrote in a statement on social media, adding:

It is now time for Texas Republican voters to decide if they want a strong nominee to help our GOP candidates down ballot and defeat [James] Talarico in November, or a weak nominee who jeopardizes everything we care about. I trust the Republican voters of Texas.

Cornyn seemed to see the writing on the wall on Monday, telling The Austin American-Statesman’s John Moritz about the chances of getting Trump’s coveted endorsement, “I think that ship has finally sailed.”

Cornyn added, “that he would welcome a campaign visit by the president in the fall campaign” if he wins the primary.

Trump endorsing Paxton carries an extra sting as Cornyn has long feuded with Paxton in public and very publicly courted Trump’s endorsement, going so far last week as to announce a bill to name a highway in Texas after the president.

Many Senate Republicans quickly expressed their dismay at Trump’s endorsement of Paxton, who has long been plagued by corruption and infidelity scandals.

Cornyn and Paxton have long jabbed each other online and clearly have no love lost between them. In February 2024, as Cornyn was eyeing a run to lead the Republican caucus in the Senate, Paxton tweeted, “It will be difficult for @JohnCornyn to be an effective leader since he is anti-Trump, anti-gun, and will be focused on his highly competitive primary campaign in 2026. Republicans deserve better in their next leader and Texans deserve another conservative Senator.”

Cornyn shot back, writing, “Hard to run from prison, Ken.”

“I don’t understand it. He is an ethically challenged individual. John Cornyn is an outstanding senator and deserved, in my judgment, the president’s support, obviously it’s the president’s call, but I’m disappointed that he did it,” said Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) of Trump’s endorsement.

Trump has been actively trying to purge to Senate of moderates and any potential swing votes against him. Over the weekend, Trump managed to sink the reelection bid of Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who voted to impeach Trump following the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

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