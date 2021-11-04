A report from Business Insider features accusations of Barstool founder Dave Portnoy having disturbing sexual encounters with young women. Portnoy responded to the allegations in two videos he posted on Twitter.

In the report by Julia Black, multiple women detailed meeting Portnoy for sex, but alleged that the encounters turned “violent and humiliating.”

Portnoy has not been shy about his desire to meet young women on social media, even previously sharing a video on “how to slide into a celebrity’s DM’s.” Earlier this year, the stock price of Barstool’s parent company Penn National slid after a sex tape featuring Portnoy and 22-year-old Instagram model Sydney Raines was leaked.

In the video, the 44-year-old Portnoy tugged on a dog leash that was attached to a collar on Raines’ neck. After the video was leaked, Raines acknowledged the encounter was consensual.

Penn’s stock has tumbled again following the Thursday’s new report. In the article, one woman given the name Madison — Insider knows the identity of the women, but gave them fake names for the report to protect their identities — described sex with Portnoy as “so rough it felt like I was being raped.”

“He video taped me and spit in my mouth and choked me so hard I couldn’t breathe,” she reportedly wrote in messages two days after her encounter with Portnoy. “It hurt and I was literally screaming in pain.”

“It was so painful,” Madison continued in messages shared with Insider. “I kept trying to get away and he was like, ‘Stop running away from me. Stop running away from me.'”

Madison’s encounter with Portnoy derived from sending the Barstool founder a DM on Instagram. According to Insider, Portnoy pressed Madison to share her sexual fantasies with him.

“I mean actually this ones kind of common,” she wrote. “Like a rape fantasy, where I don’t have any control of what’s going on.”

Portnoy later purchased her a plane ticket to meet him at his home in Nantucket, where the sexual encounter took place.

Another woman called Allison, who previously dealt with depression, told Insider her sexual encounter with Portnoy caused her to feel suicidal and be hospitalized three days later. Allison acknowledged she wouldn’t categorize her encounter with Portnoy as sexual assault, but said she was “deeply disturbed by the experience.”

The women said they feared coming forward against Portnoy considering Barstool’s rabid following. Portnoy has been unapologetically brash and crude throughout his career, repeatedly overcoming scandals of racism and misogyny. Throughout the criticisms of Portnoy, his fans have outweighed detractors, remaining steadfast in their loyalty to Barstool.

Thursday afternoon, Portnoy responded to the report and offered his recollections of the incidents highlighted by Business Insider while claiming he has a target on his back.

“This is eye-opening,” Portnoy said. “It’s actually f*cking scary because people can basically just say whatever they want. This is gonna be the new narrative. ‘Dave Portnoy’s a racist.’ It’s 100 percent false, there’s not an ounce of credibility to it.”

You can watch the full 11-minutes of Portnoy defending himself below.

My Response To The Business Insider Hit Piece That Has Been 8 Months In The Making (Part 2/2) pic.twitter.com/lkKJi9i4sb — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 4, 2021

