Dave Portnoy Slams ‘Ridiculous’ Backlash to Potential Deal with MLB: ‘Most People Who Chirp Us Are Freelance Losers’

News broke earlier this week of a potential media partnership between Barstool Sports and Major League Baseball. The report caused many on social media to bash MLB for even contemplating the partnership, considering the negative connotations that still exist around the Barstool brand.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy would not comment, confirm or deny the potential deal, however he did call the immediate backlash that hit the report “ridiculous, but not surprising.”

“Some would say, if the report is true, maybe Major League Baseball leaked it to get a weather balloon, put their finger in the air and see public opinion,” he added on The Dave Portnoy Show with Eddie & Co.

The leading criticism of Barstool is their history of racist and misogynistic humor. But Portnoy defended his brand, even citing a specific comment about rape he made in 2004 that continues to resurface.

“My intent is never to offend people, it’s to make people laugh…it’s a joke that I would not make now. It missed, but nobody said anything for five years,” Portnoy said.

“If you want to look for any vertical, women, cancer, murder – we used to make fun of India all the time. Every vertical. Jews, you name it. The jokes are there,” Portnoy admits. “But the intent is never out of hate.” Regardless of intent, that history of off-color humor still provides fuel for equitable criticism.

Touting growth as a company, Barstool’s most recent success has been enjoyed while their CEO, CRO, CFO, and VPs of production, commerce and communication are all roles filled by women. Although it’s improved recently, MLB, the sport looking to possibly partner with Barstool has had a diversity problem in their broadcast booths for the last century.

“I don’t get as worked up,” Portnoy said of Barstool’s criticism. “Especially in today’s day and age and there’s a lot of jealousy, a lot of haters. And they just don’t want to admit the reason we’re where we are is because basically everybody involved in the beginning worked way harder than everybody else, way smarter than everybody else, didn’t take a day off, right time, right place.”

“We’re wildly successful here,” he added of Barstool. “We have been for a while. Most of the people who chirp us are freelance losers, no names.

Watch above via Barstool

