Bill Burr Roasts Pat McAfee During Live Interview: ‘I Love People That Take Steroids’

Bill Burr jokingly tore apart Pat McAfee and A. J. Hawk during a recent interview.

On the May 17 episode of The Pat McAfee Show 2.0, Burr laid into both hosts, joking about their appearance and accusing them both of using steroids.

McAfee, wearing his signature cut off shirt, began questioning Burr about his stand-up comedy career. Burr interjected, “I wanna know when you’re getting back together with your boy band, when are you finally gonna looks like you’ve been hitting the gym.”

“I still got the dance moves. I can keep up with the boys if I have to,” McAfee replied.

“It’s gotta be great now that you’re out of football, that you can do a cycle and not have to worry about–,” Burr laughed.

McAfee, who was drinking tea at the time, spit out the liquid as he began to laugh hysterically. “I am drug tested. Okay. I am not currently on a cycle, but that guy on the other side of the screen over there. We are firm believers that he is eating trenbolone sandwiches over there,” McAfee joked as he referenced Hawk.

“I love people that take steroids,” Burr admitted. “They’re using their body to figure it out. So it’s safe. I mean — now it’s like a cream and I figure by the time you podcast guys are done with roids, I’ll be able to have an eight pack when I’m 80, that’ll be fantastic.”

“I’m happy we could do those tests for you,” McAfee replied.

Listen above via The Pat McAfee Show 2.0.

