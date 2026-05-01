Trump Describes Cognitive Test He Took: ‘They Say, Which One Is the Bear?’

President Donald Trump boasted about all the cognitive tests he has taken, at least one of which involved identifying a bear.

On Friday, Trump spoke at The Villages, a largely Republican retirement community in Central Florida, where he touted last year’s One Big Beautiful Bill. Specifically, the president highlighted a provision in the legislation that exempts most Social Security benefits from federal income taxes.

As usual, however, Trump went off script several times, and at one point returned to one of his favorite topics: the cognitive tests he says he keeps taking.

“I don’t think Obama could pass it,” said the 79-year-old president. “Biden? Give me a break. You know, the first question’s very easy. It’s a lion, a giraffe, a bear, and a shark. They say, ‘Which one is the bear?’ And everybody says ohhh– 30 questions. Very standard, very standard test, but very tough around those last 10 questions.”

Trump claimed the results of the test prompted one doctor to call him “a mad genius.”

“These are tough questions,” he continued. “They say, ‘Take a number, any number.’ Ok, I’ll take 99. ‘Multiply times nine.’ Ok. ‘Divide it by three.’ Good. ‘Add 4,293.’ That’s good. ‘Divide by two. Subtract 93. Divide by 9. What is your answer?’ Now, they go a little slower than that, but not much. I don’t want to waste a lot of time. But there weren’t a lot of people that get it right. I got it right, you know? It was actually longer and more complex than that. But no, it’s a tough test, so I took it. And then everyone said, ‘All right, good. He’s smart.'”

The answer to the alleged math problem Trump said he solved is 244.67.

Watch above via Fox News.

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