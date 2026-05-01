Joe Rogan blasted President Donald Trump for setting a “crazy precedent” with the recent indictment of former FBI Director James Comey over a social media post.

Comey was indicted earlier in the week and accused of threatening the life of the president over a social media image he posted where he showed the phrase “86 47” written out with seashells on a beach. Officials claim this was a threat to kill the president.

Comey fired back after the indictment, chalking it up to political retribution.

“I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary, so let’s go,” he said. “But it’s really important that all of us remember that this is not who we are as a country, this is not how the Department of Justice is supposed to be.”

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience released on Friday, Rogan turned to the topic of the Comey indictment after expressing frustration over the administration not prosecuting associates of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

“The whole is Epstein thing is so crazy, the fact that no one has gone to jail for that. Here’s what’s crazy. No arrests. No one’s being brought in. Meanwhile, Comey is getting arrested for a photo of seashells that say ’86 47,'” Rogan said.

The comedian and podcaster argued “86” is more often used to refer to people getting fired than killed.

“If you get fired, what happened to Mike? He got 86ed. It doesn’t mean you got killed. But this is a crazy thing to arrest someone for,” he said, adding, “the problem with these guys is it sets a crazy precedent.”

Rogan called the post by Comey “silly” and argued Trump should have far more to target Comey over if he’s really the “dirty” official the president has claimed.

“It’s nuts. You’re going after someone for something that’s just silly. 86 47 is get rid of 47. But it’s just like arresting a guy for that is just nuts,” he said.

“Trump can take a shot, but not a joke,” fellow comedian Mark Normand joked.

“They’re just looking for any reason, but it seems like there should be other reasons. Like, if the guy really was dirty you should have something on him other than this seashell picture,” Rogan said.

The once vocal supporter of Trump compared his frustration with the Comey indictment to his issues with the Trump’s administration’s mass deportation strategy of deploying ICE agents to the streets to target all illegal migrants.

Rogan said:

This is my thing when people weren’t upset about ICE, people in the streets with masks on and no identification. I’m like, this sets a crazy precedent. Yeah, I understand you want the undocumented criminals out of the country. I agree. However, you’re setting a precedent for militarized people with seven weeks training to be walking around with f**king weapons of war and flack jackets with no ID and masks on. That’s all I’m saying. This is a slippery f**king slope you’re going down.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Podcast.

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