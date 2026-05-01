‘Brother, Let’s Go to Bed’: Trump Launches Shock Attack On Ilhan Omar

During a Friday speech from The Villages in Central Florida, President Donald Trump launched a shock attack against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), repeating unfounded claims that she married her brother to gain entrance into the U.S. from Somalia, and quipping, “Brother, let’s go to bed.”

The speech was targeted towards senior citizens, with Trump planning to highlight his “No Tax on Social Security” measure in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“To further stop Medicaid and Medicare from being looted by criminals and thugs, we’ve launched a war on fraud,” Trump promised.

“Look at the wonderful country — it’s a beautiful country, you should try it sometime — Somalia,” he went on, to laughs from the crowd.

The president continued:

It’s a beautiful place. It’s got no government. It’s got no military. It’s got no anything. It’s got one thing that’s really strong: crime. It’s got a lot of crime. They have no police. All they do is run around shooting each other. It’s filthy dirty — disgusting dirty. It’s a horrible place. They come here, and Ilhan Omar, you ever hear of her? She heads it. And think of it — they have nothing but crime, poverty, pollution. Everything is horrible over there. Nothing good. They say it’s the worst country anywhere in the world, and we’ve got some beauties out there, but it’s the worst. And then she comes here, from Somalia, and she tells us how to run the United States of America. She says, ‘The Constitution gives me certain rights. And I demand that I be given these rights.’ Get the hell out — what a phony. And then she married her brother to come in. I don’t know. I would imagine they’re looking at her. I have nothing to do with it. I would imagine. Of course I have nothing to do — but I believe she married her brother, which is totally illegal. Although it’s a lovely couple, actually, but it’s a little bit illegal. It’s a little bit on the illegal side. ‘Darling, I love you very much.’ ‘Goodnight, brother, let’s go to bed.’ Isn’t she despicable?

In reality, Omar and her family fled the civil war in Somalia when she was eight, before spending four years in a refugee camp in Kenya. They arrived in the U.S. in 1995, when Omar was 12 years old.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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