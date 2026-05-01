‘I’m Screaming My A** Off!’ Trump Demands to ‘Turn Up the Mic’ During Florida Speech

President Donald Trump fumed at the sound system while he spoke to a crowd of seniors at The Villages in Central Florida.

Trump was in the middle of talking about his deportation policy, saying, “Twenty-five million illegal aliens pour into our country. This was an invasion. An invasion of our country.”

Trump then stopped and bellowed, “Tell them to turn up the microphone, will you please! Turn up the mic!”

Trump continued, “You know, I hate it. You pay these guys a lot of money and then you get up and the mic isn’t on properly. And then they want their money, and I don’t believe in paying people that do a bad job. I only like to pay — I pay early. And I’m screaming my ass off because the mic is no good! Turn the mic up pleeeeeeeeeeeeeease!”

“Amazing,” Trump said as he shook his head and the crowd stirred.

Trump continued on about standing up for American seniors “like no president has ever stood up before.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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