Blockbuster Trade: Brooklyn Nets Send James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and Others

The Brooklyn Nets dreams of winning a championship featuring a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden are officially dead.

With less than two hours to go before the NBA season’s trade deadline, Brooklyn agreed to move Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks.

Brooklyn acquired Harden from the Houston Rockets last year in exchange for three first-round picks, four first-round swaps, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, and Rodions Kurucs. Despite forming a Big 3 of Durant, Irving, and Harden, the Nets were knocked out of the NBA Playoffs in the second round, losing to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.

This season, Irving has been used as a part-time player because his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 bars him from entering Brooklyn’s home arena. Durant is currently injured and Harden grew increasingly disgruntled as the lone superstar.

The Nets chose to trade Harden now, rather than lose him without a return in free agency at the end of the season. It’s believed that Harden will be interested in re-signing with Philly considering his ties to team president Daryl Morey.

For the Sixers, the deal also represents an end to the immense drama between the organization and Simmons. Once considered the team’s savior, Simmons fell out of favor with Philadelphia last year when his shooting struggles reached new lows during the playoffs.

Simmons has stayed away from the Sixers this season, claiming he was not mentally ready to play for Philly, but the three-time All-Star will undoubtedly look forward to a fresh start in Brooklyn. Both franchises were able to turn disgruntled players into large returns.

