Stephen A. Smith Says Nobody Has to Take Ben Simmons ‘At His Word’ About Mental Health Concerns

The Ben Simmons saga in Philadelphia continues to take all sorts of twists and turns. After returning from a lengthy holdout only to get kicked out of practice earlier this week, Simmons reportedly told the 76ers he’s not mentally ready to play.

In response to the news, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said he will take Simmons at his word, but made sure to note, “I don’t have to…neither do you, neither do Sixers fans out there.”

Smith has been a mental health advocate in the past, even opening up about his personal battles with depression. Smith did the same on First Take before discussing Simmons, emphasizing the need to take mental health concerns seriously — “if it’s legitimate.”

“Ben Simmons told Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey and the Sixers organization in July, he wanted out,” Smith said. “He didn’t say anything about mental health.”

Despite stating he will take Simmons at his word, Smith offered examples to counter the Sixers guard.

“They also said, Ben Simmons will go and play ANYWHERE, but Philadelphia. They didn’t say mental health then,” Smith continued. “Months have passed, we didn’t hear anything about any mental health issues…you get thrown out of practice, you didn’t say anything about mental health. When you were chilling in Calabasas you didn’t say anything about mental health.”

“But now that we got a game tonight in Philly, where it’s the first time you’re supposed to show up in front of those fans…that’s what we’re hearing,” Smith said of Simmons’ claim that he’s not mentally ready to play.

Following a poor playoff performance that caused his confidence to be questioned, Simmons demanded a trade from the Sixers and Philly sports fans were equally on board with the idea of moving on from their 25-year-old All-Star. But the organization desperately dug their heels in, hoping they could cling to some semblance of leverage and boost Simmons’ trade value.

After failing to force a trade, Simmons returned to the Sixers last week, but appeared uninterested in participating, to the point where head coach Doc Rivers sent him home with a one-game suspension. The team’s suspension is over, but Simmons isn’t ready to make his return.

“I am not qualified to judge him negatively,” Smith said. “I have to take him at his word… If anybody detects it to be illegitimate that’s going to give people an excuse to question those who have legitimate mental health issues.”

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com