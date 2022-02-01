Boston Sports Radio Hosts Livid After Brady Shuns New England for ‘Fake A** Fans in Tampa Bay’ During Retirement Announcement

Tom Brady broke the hearts of Boston sports fans when he left New England for Tampa Bay two years ago and he did it again when he excluded them from his retirement announcement.

Tuesday morning, Brady made it official. The legendary quarterback is hanging up his cleats after 22 seasons in the NFL. Two of those seasons were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20 were with the New England Patriots. But you’d never know it by reading his retirement statement.

After getting shunned by Brady, Boston radio hosts Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand were livid when they began their Tuesday show on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“This would be a massive F You to the fans, to [Patriots owner Robert Kraft], to anybody that helped develop him to the maniacal nutjob of a player that he is now,” ranted Zolak, who is also a former Patriots quarterback.

There were 962 words from Brady in the retirement announcement he shared on social media. Not one of them alluded to Boston or the Patriots.

“Whatever his issues are with the Krafts and Bill Belichick, those are their issues. Should he have any issue with the fans of New England?” Bertrand asked.

“This is a massive F You if there’s nothing else coming. To you people,” Zolak added. “I’m stunned.”

Bertrand noted how Brady made sure to thank the Bucs fans when he announced his NFL retirement, the fan base that he spend just two seasons playing in front of.

“That is what he said about the fake ass fans in Tampa Bay,” Bertrand ranted. “How they have enriched his life and the life of his family…whereas Brady leaves New England and says ‘thanks for the memories, see ya.’”

Brady played two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he played 20 with the New England Patriots. Brady won one Super Bowl with Tampa, he won six with New England. Brady won zero MVPs with Tampa, he won three with New England. His NFL legacy is in New England, not Tampa.

Maybe Brady is planning some sort of secondary grand thank you to Boston sports fans. But if he is, he better do it quick, because many Boston sports fans are ready to spurn Brady in the same way he just shunned them.

“They’re not doing shows in Tampa like this! They DON’T have the passion,” Zolak ranted.

Watch above via NBC Sports Boston.

