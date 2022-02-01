Days after ESPN reported it and hours after Tom Brady denied it, the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback has officially announced he is retiring from the NFL. Brady made the announcement via a written message on his social media accounts.

Saturday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Brady would be calling it quits, prompting obituary like tributes for the iconic quarterback. But during his Monday night episode of Let’s Go! on SiriusXM, Brady refuted the ESPN report, maintaining that he hasn’t made a decision on retirement yet.

“I’m responsible for what I say and do and not responsible for what others say or do,” Brady said of the ESPN report.

Hours after telling Jim Gray on SiriusXM he hasn’t made a decision on his football future yet, Brady made a decision.

In his lengthy written message, Brady thanked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his family, agents, trainers, fans and teammates. Interestingly, there was no mention of the New England Patriots, the franchise where he won six of his seven Super Bowls.

Brady retires at the age of 44, with 84,520 passing yards, 624 career touchdowns, and a professional sports career that is unmatched in longevity of his greatness. A chapter of the NFL that once seemed like it may never come to a close, the Tom Brady era of domination is over.

