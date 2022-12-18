Despite two unbelievable comebacks from France, Argentina won the 2022 World Cup on penalty kicks.

Argentina appeared well on their way to victory, as they maintained a 2-0 lead through much of regulation. But in the 80th minutes, France star Kylian Mbappe scored on a penalty kick — then followed up with a second goal less than two minutes later to tie the match.

Then in the second extra time period, Argentinian legend Lionel Messi scored what seemed like it would be the winning goal. But moments later, Mbappe responded with yet another penalty kick goal — as he was awarded the try due to a handball by an Argentinian player in the box. And the match was tied at 3-3

From there, the all-time classic match went to a penalty shootout. Argentina goalie Emiliano Martinez came up with a clutch save on France’s second try, and France followed up by missing their third try. Gonzalo Montiel netted the winner for Argentina, which prevailed 4-2 on penalty kicks.

Watch above, via Fox.

