Play ball… finally.

After months of negotiations resulted in a deal that was rejected by players earlier this week, Major League Baseball is coming back after the league unilaterally declared the restart of player practice as of July 1. It also announced that an abbreviated, 60-game regular season will begin on July 24 and end in late September on roughly the same day as was originally scheduled for 2020 season.

#MLBPA has informed #MLB players will report on July 1st for July 24 Opening Day. 60 Game season in 66 days. They are both still working on finalizing safety and health protocols which quite frankly will be something both parties will continue to improve on going forward. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) June 23, 2020

The only remaining details to be finalized involve player health and safety, which continues to be of serious concern as four more members of the Philadelphia Phillies — two players, two team staff — tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the team’s total number of cases to 12.

On Monday, the MLB Players’ Association had rejected a negotiated deal from the league, which included new game provisions that would’ve expanded the playoffs from 10 to 16 teams, implemented the designated hitter in the National League, and changed extra innings rules to speed the game. The MLBPA’s executive board voted down that measure 33 – 5.

As a result, the Covid-shortened MLB season set to begin in late July will not included any of those proposed changes.

