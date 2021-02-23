Golf legend Tiger Woods was hospitalized after a serious car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods’s agent Mark Steinberg told Axios on Tuesday.

The LA County Sheriffs’ office released a statement saying there was a “single vehicle roll-over traffic collision,” and Woods was identified as the driver. They added that Woods was extracted from the car with the “jaws of life” and transported to the local hospital shortly after.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

The extent of Woods’ injuries and the events leading up to the crash are currently unclear. Golf Digest notes that Woods was in California for a content shoot with them after hosting the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend. Woods did not play at the time as he was recovering from a recent surgery on his back.

Watch a breaking segment on the crash above, via CNN.

This story is breaking and we shall update with more information as it becomes available.

