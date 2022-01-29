Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 years and seven Super Bowl wins across two different teams, according to ESPN and countless other outlets and reports. Is it official official, though?

Brady’s agent Don Yee issued a statement as the news swelled, not refuting the story but seeming annoyed, at least, that the news wasn’t coming directly from the star himself.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” wrote Yee. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

It’s not a no. It’s just not a certain yes.

Brady’s Buccaneers lost in last week’s divisional battle with the Rams, ending their season. In that game, Brady received his first-ever unsportsmanlike conduct penalty over a pretty understandable reaction he has explained over the past week.

After the loss (and even before it), Brady was asked about his future plans and speculation was rampant that he’d retire. He did admit earlier this week that he was considering the move, prompting some preemptive lamentations. Not to mention some long-term forecasting from Tony Romo.

But now the day is apparently here and the news is broken, and the GOAT will be retiring for real. Naturally there has been an immediate outpouring on social media.

An absolute honor to share this field with you through so many battles! Enjoy retirement 🐐 @TomBrady #AllDay pic.twitter.com/izlPzUXZKp — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 29, 2022

The Last Touchdown pass of Tom Brady’s career pic.twitter.com/PAjMWHr9LS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2022

Will we ever see anything like @TomBrady again? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jjgoSkkylZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 29, 2022

7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is retiring after 22 NFL seasons.

🏈🐐 ❓➡️What is your favorite Tom Brady memory? **Bonus points if you watched/listened to it on AFN📺📻🌍 #TomBrady | #GOAT (📸: SI) pic.twitter.com/Sfl7zoerye — American Forces Network 🇺🇸 (@AFNtelevision) January 29, 2022

22 years of Tom Brady 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QFJHZsBHSt — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 29, 2022

This one was already deleted:

7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 Incredible Seasons. Thank you for it all, @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/GcJDqTt9fj — TB12sports (@TB12sports) January 29, 2022

Here’s my favorite set of responses (so far.)

Pretty sure Tom Brady's resume now just reads "Tom Brady" https://t.co/KVtCFtjC9J — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 29, 2022

There were many thousands more such tributes and expressions of disbelief, but the writing is on the wall.

Watch the breaking clip above from Fox News.

Tom Brady has contacted Bucs GM Jason Licht and told him he hasn't come to a final decision on retirement yet, per @MikeSilver pic.twitter.com/UzfGJJJOXO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2022

UPDATE (4:38 p.m.): Doubts are being sown.

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022

UPDATE (6:00 p.m.): Tom Brady Sr. slams reporting by ESPN.

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

This story is developing and may be updated.

