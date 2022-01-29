BREAKING: Sports World Explodes as Tom Brady Retirement is Reported. Brady’s Agent Issues Statement.

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 years and seven Super Bowl wins across two different teams, according to ESPN and countless other outlets and reports. Is it official official, though?

Brady’s agent Don Yee issued a statement as the news swelled, not refuting the story but seeming annoyed, at least, that the news wasn’t coming directly from the star himself.

“I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” wrote Yee. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

It’s not a no. It’s just not a certain yes.

Brady’s Buccaneers lost in last week’s divisional battle with the Rams, ending their season. In that game, Brady received his first-ever unsportsmanlike conduct penalty over a pretty understandable reaction he has explained over the past week.

After the loss (and even before it), Brady was asked about his future plans and speculation was rampant that he’d retire. He did admit earlier this week that he was considering the move, prompting some preemptive lamentations. Not to mention some long-term forecasting from Tony Romo.

But now the day is apparently here and the news is broken, and the GOAT will be retiring for real. Naturally there has been an immediate outpouring on social media.

This one was already deleted:

Here’s my favorite set of responses (so far.)

There were many thousands more such tributes and expressions of disbelief, but the writing is on the wall.

Watch the breaking clip above from Fox News.

UPDATE (4:38 p.m.): Doubts are being sown.

UPDATE (6:00 p.m.): Tom Brady Sr. slams reporting by ESPN.

This story is developing and may be updated.

