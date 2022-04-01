BREAKING: U.S. Will Face England, Iran — And Possibly Ukraine — in World Cup Group

The U.S. men’s national team qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Wednesday and two days later it was announced that the Americans would be in group B along with England, Iran, and the winner of the European playoff in June.

The playoff consists of European nations Scotland, Ukraine, and Wales. The first two will battle it out before advancing onto the Welshman where the final World Cup spot is up for grabs. Ukraine v. Scotland was postponed due to the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine and will most likely be played in the summer.

The U.S. qualified for the World Cup after missing out on the tournament in 2018 following a horrific loss to Trinidad & Tobago. This time around the young Americans had a much bigger buffer heading into the final match, defeating Panama 5-1 before losing the final match against Costa Rica 2-0.

Oh how sweet it is. USA’s flag was raised today in the Corniche alongside all other 28 qualified nations. @USMNT @ussoccer pic.twitter.com/ykh67ZkvwR — ANDRES CANTOR (@AndresCantorGOL) March 31, 2022

The USMNT is making their 10th appearance in the World Cup, achieving their best result back in 1930 when they finished third over Uruguay.

The young Americans will look to get out of the group stage handily and possibly make some noise in the knockout rounds. The event gets underway on Monday, Nov. 21. Host nation Qatar will play in the first match, kicking off at 1 p.m. AST (local)/6 a.m. ET.

