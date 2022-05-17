British Soccer Player Becomes First Openly Gay Player In Europe Since 1990

17-year-old soccer player for Blackpool F.C., Jake Daniels, made history Monday after coming out as gay in a statement on the team’s website, becoming the first openly gay player in European soccer since 1990.

Daniels, in his first professional season with Blackpool, made the announcement after the conclusion of the season, stating his achievements are great but that he had been hiding who he truly was.

“This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch,” Daniels explained in the statement. “But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the real me and who I really am. I’ve known my whole life that I’m gay, and I now feel that I’m ready to come out and be myself.

It’s a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality.”

Daniels continued on in the letter, explaining how he had struggled to fit in, and in turn, struggled hiding who he truly was.

“I’ve hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in. I want to be a role model myself by doing this,” he continued.

“There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. I just want to tell them that you don’t have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in.”

Daniels became the first openly gay player in Europe since the late Justin Fashanu 32 years ago, taking inspiration from the likes of Josh Cavallo in Australia, who came out last year in the A-League to announce his true sexuality as well.

“As myself and Adelaide United prepare for the A-League semi-final, I want to stop and take a moment to acknowledge Jake’s announcement and say how very proud I am for his bravery,” Cavallo said in a statement to The Guardian.

Daniels also spoke to Sky Sports Monday on his announcement, explaining that he’s known he was gay since he was “probably five or six years old” but that he thought he could change.

“At that age you don’t really think that football and being gay doesn’t mix. You just think, one day, when I’m older I’ll get a girlfriend and I will change and it will be fine,” Daniels said.

“But as you get older you realise you can’t just change. It doesn’t work like that.”

Nevertheless, Jack feels more at peace about the decision to come out after his teammates praised him for his bravery.

“I have been thinking for a long time about how I want to do it, when I want to do it. I know now is the time. I am ready to be myself, be free and be confident with it all.

I feel like I am ready to tell people my story. I want people to know the real me,” he stated.

