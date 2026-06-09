‘ICE Is Not Welcome!’ Knicks Superfan Spike Lee Demands ICE Steer Clear of Parade If NY Wins NBA Finals

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Acclaimed filmmaker and New York Knicks superfan Spike Lee wants ICE agents to steer clear of the team’s championship parade if it manages to win the NBA Finals.

The Knicks won the first two games of the series against the San Antonio Spurs. On Monday, the Knicks hosted the Spurs with a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead. A win on Monday would have all but guaranteed a championship for New York, as no team has ever come back to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0. The Spurs narrowly avoided that fate with a 115-111 win.

Prior to Monday’s Game 3, Lee was already immensely confident that the Knicks were going to win it all. In a recent interview with Andscape’s Bill C. Rhoden, Lee began to paint a picture of what the parade would look like.

“It’s going to be a love fest,” Lee said, “and people gonna be hugging and kissing each other. Total strangers. You know what? But we’re New Yorkers. That’s the bomb. I’m telling you, it’s going to happen. This is going to happen.”

Later in the conversation, Lee claimed that NYPD would not be able to contain the chaos of the championship celebrations. He then added that ICE was not welcome if the city looked to bring in additional resources.

“When we win, whether it’s home or away, there’s going to be such– it’s going to be bananas,” Lee said. “It’s going to be craziness. It’s going to be love. And NYPD can’t control that. The Marines, National Guard– just don’t bring in the motherf*cking ICE. No ICE. I’ve said this more than once. ICE is not welcome.”

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