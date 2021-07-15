After an erratic first round performance at The Open Championship Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau essentially said ‘it’s not me, it’s you,’ and blamed his golf club for hitting just four of 14 fairways.

“If I can hit it down the middle of the fairway, that’s great, but again with the driver right now, the driver sucks,” DeChambeau complained after shooting 1-over-par 71. “It’s not a good face for me, and we’re still trying to figure out how to make it good on the mis-hits. I’m living on the razor’s edge, like I’ve told people for a long time.”

“The driver SUCKS” No holding back from @b_dechambeau on his golf today at #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/T39wWG17wb — The Open (@TheOpen) July 15, 2021

It’s not uncommon for DeChambeau to engage in a feud with his golf rival Brooks Koepka at major events, but going after club manufacturer, Cobra is a new battle. After hearing the star golfer demand perfection, tour operations manager for Cobra, Ben Schomin spoke to David Dusek of Golf Week and fired back at DeChambeau for passing the blame.

“It’s just really, really painful when he says something that stupid,” Schomin told Golf Week. “He has never really been happy, ever. Like, it’s very rare when he’s happy.”

In addition to serving as the tour operations manager for Cobra, Schomin caddied for DeChambeau a couple weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, so the two are very familiar with each other.

“It’s like an 8-year-old that gets mad at you,” the Cobra rep continued. “They might fly off the handle and say, ‘I hate you.’ But then you go. ‘Whoa, no you don’t.’

“We know as adults that they really don’t mean that and I know that if I got him cornered right now and said, ‘What the hell did you say that for,’ he would say that he was mad. He didn’t really mean to say it that harshly. He knows how much everyone bends over backwards for him, but it’s still not cool.”

