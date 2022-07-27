Bubba Watson Joining Controversial Saudi-Backed LIV Golf

Golf star Bubba Watson is joining Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

The Telegraph first reported the development on Wednesday.

Watson is expected to get $50 million for joining ahead of LIV Golf’s September tournament that has a cash prize of more than $24.14 million. The news of Watson joining the tour comes ahead of LIV Golf’s event this weekend at former President Donald Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club, an hour away from New York City, a site during 9/11.

According to The Telegraph, Watson “has been linked with the breakaway circuit since the bid to revolutionize the elite end of the male game gained traction early last year. Watson was actually on the early LIV promos – before being quickly removed – and there will be little surprise at his defection. An indefinite PGA Tour ban will almost certainly follow.”

Watson joins an elite group of players in LIV Golf including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Kevin Na and Ian Poulter. NBA legend and TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been in talks to join LIV Golf.

LIV Golf has come under fire for being backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund given the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was critical of the Saudi regime. U.S. intelligence has deemed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as having backed the move to take out Khashoggi in at the Saudi embassy in Turkey.

