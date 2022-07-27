Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Should Be Military’s ‘Number One Requirement’ Amid Recruiting Challenges

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) believes “toxic masculinity” should be the “number one requirement” for the military, but it’s being ousted from the ranks thanks to “woke training.”

Joining Graham Allen’s Dear America podcast this week,

“They’ve purged the military. They’ve purged the military,” she said.

“The warriors are leaving,” Graham Allen, an Army veteran, added.

“Absolutely. Why do they want to be there?” Greene continued. “They’re going through woke training. Their toxic masculinity is completely not accepted, even though what are the military for? I would think toxic masculinity would be a number one requirement.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene complained that “toxic masculinity is completely not accepted” in the military. Greene: “I would think toxic masculinity would be a number one requirement.” pic.twitter.com/NYOLrLo8ii — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 27, 2022

She added later, “They should be like, ‘are you a toxic male? Please sign up.'”

Conservatives have been critical recently of diversity training in military branches, and Greene and Allen also took issue with Covid-19 vaccine requirements for service members.

“Of course they’re leaving,” Greene said of the vaccine mandate.

She later argued there is a “war on men,” leading to staffing issues with both police departments and military branches.

The U.S. military has struggled to maintain numbers, with the Army announcing this month that they will likely fall short by about 10,000 soldiers for its planned force for the fiscal year.

“We’ve got unprecedented challenges with both a post-COVID-19 environment and labor market, but also competition with private companies that have changed their incentives over time,” Army Gen. Joseph Martin, vice chief of staff for the Army, told a House Armed Services subcommittee.

Army officials have floated the idea of lowering the strength size of their force in the face of mounting recruiting issues.

Greene chalked up recruiting issues to a “war on men.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com