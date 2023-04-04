<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Iowa women’s basketball player Caitlin Clark saw no issue with Angel Reese’s taunting in the NCAA national championship last Sunday.

Reese, a sophomore at LSU, did the “you can’t see me” gesture in front of Clark as the game was winding down. She did it in response to Clark doing the same earlier in the tournament against Louisville. What followed was a wave of criticism for the act, most notably from Keith Olbermann and Barstool’s Dave Portnoy.

What a fucking idiot https://t.co/C8dW0tukfP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) April 2, 2023

Classless piece of shit https://t.co/e2qo7g5iXi — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 2, 2023

On Tuesday, Clark appeared on ESPN’s Outside the Lines to discuss her thoughts on the taunt itself and the reactions to it. According to her, that’s just how the game should be played.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all, no matter which way it goes,” Clark said during her interview with Jeremy Schaap. “She should never be criticized for what she did. I’m just one that competes, and she competed. I think everybody knew there was gonna be a little trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel. So I don’t think she should be criticized, like I said.

Clark added that moments like those are what make sports compelling and they should be celebrated.

“I believe that’s what makes this game so fun,” she said. “That’s what draws people to this game. That’s what draws it to the pro level, the college level, to the high school level.

“You should be able to play with that emotion. That’s what makes it so fun. Nobody wants to tune in and not see people be competitive and passionate about what they’re doing. Across any sport, that’s how it should be. I believe that’s what it should be, and that’s how I’m gonna continue to play. That’s how every girl should continue to play.”

On Monday, First Lady Jill Biden suggested that both teams should be invited to the White House even though the tradition is reserved to the champions. Reese made her opposition known, and Clark is in agreement with her.

“I don’t think runners-up usually go to the White House,” she said. “I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them, and congratulations, obviously. They deserve to go there.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com