Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was blunt when expressing his thoughts on LSU’s Angel Reese for taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark at the end of the NCAA women’s basketball national championship.

“Classless piece of shit,” Portnoy called Reese on Twitter before doubling down with a series of other tweets right after.

Classless piece of shit https://t.co/e2qo7g5iXi — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 2, 2023

Reese’s championship celebrations have divided the media. As the clock was winding down, Reese did the “you can’t see me” hand gesture popularized by WWE star John Cena directly in front of Clark. Then, while still looking at Clark, she pointed to her ring finger. That gesture has become popular among athletes as a way to boast that they will soon have a championship ring.

While some have been critical of the taunting, others have pointed out the apparent double standard of those opposing it. Earlier in the tournament, Clark made the very same gesture as Iowa was on its way to victory.

Those calling out the double standard included NFL running back Kerryon Johnson.

Some of y’all fav accounts are showing who they are….don’t make excuses for them https://t.co/YqIAAIAjzD — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) April 3, 2023

Marc Lamont Hill, the host of BET News, also quoted the tweet to call Portnoy a “racist piece of shit.”

Many other prominent athletes and media members chimed in, as well.

So I’m going to pick this fight. Fuck you. https://t.co/GAMrXgcJ0o — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 3, 2023

😂 people really allow mfs like this have a platform on sports https://t.co/28FjJjg8RU — Ty Hill (@cheetah) April 3, 2023

Calling a 20 year old Black lady a piece of shit. This guy all the crying I see in my mentions but this asshole calls the lady out of her name and y’all don’t say shit. https://t.co/pmQKnHD7I4 — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) April 2, 2023

She’s a college athlete, acting out, joining Baker Mayfield and countless others. This tweet is far more classless than her taunting. Let’s hope you both grow up. https://t.co/idzsbOItd4 — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 2, 2023

This can’t be real life!! You should be ashamed of yourself and you owe this young woman an apology! https://t.co/5TL3nCg574 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) April 2, 2023

Portnoy had something to say for those who brought up Clark’s identical celebration.

“No not even close,” Portnoy said in reply to the video of Clark. “Are you brain dead. #classless Angel Reese basically chased the best player in the game to the locker room to taunt her.”

No not even close. Are you brain dead. #classless Angel Reese basically chased the best player in the game to the locker room to taunt her. https://t.co/LS2rINw8iV — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 2, 2023

During a post-game interview, Reese said she did it in response to the way Clark seemingly “disrespected” South Carolina’s women’s team a few days ago. On one play, Clark could be seen waving off a South Carolina player at the 3-point line.

“Caitlin Clark is a hell of a player, for sure,” Reese said. “But I don’t take disrespect lightly and she disrespected Alexis (Morris). South Carolina, they’re still my SEC girls too, so y’all not gonna disrespect them either.”

Former NFL player and FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted to “stop policing women and women’s sports differently” in response to the outrage.

Stop policing women and women sports differently. Jaire Alexander did the Griddy right next to Justin Jefferson. NBA players mock “Dame Time.” Defenders would always do the discount double check after sacking A. Rodgers. Let the women compete and talk their ish!! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 2, 2023

Portnoy, who is currently facing accusations of sexual misconduct from several women, said the tweet came off as “sexist.”

No disrespect but this feels sexist. If a man did this in blowout at end of Natty he’d get crucified. Don’t treat these great athletes with kid gloves. Again I don’t think you meant it but deep down shows you think women need men to protect them. Very sexist. Not good. https://t.co/VOEN4MU9oE — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) April 3, 2023

