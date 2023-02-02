CBS Reportedly Held An Intervention With Tony Romo Last Off-Season About Lack Of Preparation

CBS reportedly held an intervention with color commentator Tony Romo last off-season about the former quarterback’s lack of preparation.

Romo became the pioneer of monster contracts for lead analysts on NFL broadcasts. Following the 2019-2020 NFL season, CBS signed Romo to a contract that will pay him around $180 million over ten years. His contract paved the way for ESPN to sign Troy Aikman following the 2021-2022 season to a five-year contract with a total of over $90 million.

Fox Sports took it a step further and signed former NFL quarterback Tom Brady to a lucrative ten-year contract worth $375 million that kicked in after he retired.

According to the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast on Wednesday, CBS tried to sit Romo down to help him become a better color commentator. And Marchand questioned why CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz did not do a better job assisting Romo in becoming a better broadcaster.

“We heard about this; this was a narrative out of CBS when Romo was getting all the publicity,” Marchand said. “And then you heard from Nantz’s side and people at CBS that Nantz was the one creating Romo. So the issue now is, why isn’t Nantz helping Romo get to this next level?”

“With all that being said, Tony Romo needs to study more and be better prepared because as you move away from the sidelines and are not studying tape, you need to do more work,” he said.

Then Marchand informed his podcast listeners that CBS sat Romo down and talked about how he could do a better job as a broadcaster.

“I know CBS is aware of this,” Marchand said. “They tried an intervention last offseason. They knew they anticipated this, so that’s a credit to them, people in charge there, but it has not gotten better, and that’s a problem.”

In an interview with the Post on Wednesday, Romo understands he will make mistakes in the broadcast booth.

“I think you’re always evolving,” Romo said to the Post. “I mean, some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘ah, I shouldn’t do that,’ but I always trial and error a bunch, and sometimes it works.”

