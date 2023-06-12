Despite the recent upheaval at CNN, former basketball player Charles Barkley is still looking forward to his new show.

But that didn’t stop him ribbing his next media home.

Appearing on NHL on TNT Face Off, Barkley admitted he’s actually been encouraged by those around him to pump the brakes on the endeavor.

“Apparently, with this new talk show, I’m jumping on the Titanic,” Barkley joked with the Face Off crew. “Everybody keeps saying, ‘Abort, abort, abort.’

“I’m looking forward to it. Gayle (King) is awesome.”

CNN announced in April that Barkley would co-host the upcoming King Charles talk show with veteran journalist Gayle King. In an email to staff, CNN’s then-CEO Chris Licht said the show “will be an exciting new way we are delivering culturally relevant programming and unique perspectives to our audience, from two incredibly dynamic personalities.” The weekly show is set to begin in 2024.

Less than two months later, Licht was out at CNN following a rocky 13-month tenure. Still, it seems — for now — that Barkley is unwavering in his enthusiasm for the new show.

Watch above, via TNT.

