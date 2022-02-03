Chicago Blackhawks Owner Shamefully Implodes After Being Asked About the Team’s Sexual Assault Scandal

Chicago Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz made a regretful public appearance this week, when he berated reporters for asking about the team’s sexual assault scandal that was revealed last year.

Less than two months ago, the Blackhawks settled a negligence lawsuit filed by former player Kyle Beach, who alleged he was sexually assaulted by a video coach during the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup playoff run.

Wednesday night, Wirtz sat on stage for a Blackhawks town hall. It was the first time any of the team’s top executives faced public questions since publishing a report that acknowledged mishandling the sexual assault allegations from 2010.

The question that set Wirtz off was less about details of the lawsuits pertaining to the sexual assault scandal, which were well-documented, and more about what the team is doing to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“What will the Blackhawks do to empower a player in a similar situation to make sure that doesn’t happen again?” The Athletic’s Mark Lazerus asked.

“We’re not going to talk about 2010,” Wirtz ranted. “We’re not gonna talk about what happened. We’re moving forward. That is my answer. What is your next question.”

Recognizing the awful reaction, the owner’s son and team CEO Danny Wirtz attempted to chime in and offer a more rational answer. But Rocky Wirtz quickly interrupted.

“No, that’s none of you business,” the team owner continued to rant. “That’s none of your business! What we’re going to do today is our business. I don’t think it’s any of your business.”

Following the exchange with Lazerus, Wirtz lashed out and repeatedly interrupted Chicago Tribune reporter Phil Thompson for trying to follow up on the sexual assault scandal topic. “I told you to get off the subject!” Wirtz yelled back.

After the town hall, Wirtz issued an apology for his responses, with the team also reportedly reaching out to the journalists in an attempt to right the wrongs.

“Tonight, at the Chicago Blackhawks town hall, my response to two questions crossed the line,” Wirtz said in a statement. “I want to apologize to the fans and those reporters, and I regret that my response overshadowed the great work this organization is doing to move forward. We have the right leaders and right processes in place to create a safe environment for our employees and players.”

Despite the apology, the damage was done and the insensitivity toward the topic of sexual assault from Wirtz was truly shocking and inexcusable.

