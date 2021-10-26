Chicago Blackhawks Part with Longtime Executive Stan Bowman After Sexual Assault Cover Up

Chicago Blackhawks president and general manager Stan Bowman has resigned from the franchise following the release of an investigation into the team’s handling of sexual assault allegations.

The investigation, which was announced earlier this year, examined allegations that former video coach Bradley Aldrich sexually assaulted a Blackhawks player in 2010, and later a high school player. Following the team’s 2010 Stanley Cup Championship, Aldrich left the Blackhawks for a coaching position with a boy’s high school team.

Two lawsuits were filed against the Blackhawks earlier this year, with claims that Aldrich “turned on porn and began to masturbate in front of” the player without consent. The lawsuit also states Aldrich threatened the player if he did not engage in sexual activity.

“Eleven years ago, while serving in my first year as general manager, I was made aware of potential inappropriate behavior by a then-video coach involving a player,” Bowman said Tuesday in a statement released by the team. “I promptly reported the matter to the then-[team] president and CEO who committed to handling the matter. I learned this year that the inappropriate behavior involved a serious allegation of sexual assault.

“I relied on the direction of my superior that he would take appropriate action. Looking back, now knowing he did not handle the matter promptly, I regret assuming he would do so.”

In addition to Bowman’s departure, senior director of hockey administration Al McIsaac is no longer with the Blackhawks following the bombshell report. With Bowman and McIsaac both out, the Blackhawks are no longer employing an executive who was with the team in 2010.

The investigation extends beyond the Blackhawks, however, also naming Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville and Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff. Both were employees of the Blackhawks in 2010 and allegedly knew about the incidents. Quenneville and Cheveldayoff previously denied any knowledge of the allegations when broached with the topic in July.

