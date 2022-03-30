Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Explodes Over MLB’s Deal with Apple TV: ‘You Think Larry King Had Apple TV!?’

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo fumed over the MLB’s new deal with Apple TV on his radio show Mad Dog Unleashed Tuesday, arguing older fans will have a hard time using the streaming platform.

Apple announced an agreement to pay MLB $85 million annually over the next seven years in exchange for a weekly Friday night doubleheader that would air exclusively on the Apple TV. After learning that new New York Mets ace Max Scherzer’s first start with the club would be on said streaming service, Russo went off.

“I guarantee you right now, if you put on local radio station WFAN that’s their whole show,” Russo exclaimed on his SirusXM program. “Their whole show today is listening to the angry old man call up the radio station ‘get off my lawn’ all ticked off that he can’t see Scherzer’s first start because God help him, he doesn’t know how to figure out Apple TV.”

“Do you think Larry King had AppleTV?” — Only @MadDogUnleashed can come up with this take. pic.twitter.com/a72ey42Iby — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 29, 2022

Russo then shifted his focus to the NFL games, as Thursday night football will be on Amazon Prime exclusively this fall.

“That’s baseball fooling around. That’s dangerous. We’re gonna work our rear ends off to find the football games on Thursday night,” Russo said. “It’s NFL football, we bet them…we’ll find them, one night a week, we’ll find (Al) Michaels and (Kirk) Herbstreit on the Thursday night streaming game, we’ll find it.”

Russo then went back to the Mets, arguing “The old-time Met fan living out in Plainview, he’s gonna be raising hell on Friday. And then baseball wonders why everyone’s so upset.”

The rant escalated as Russo brought up the late Larry King and Jackie Robinson.

“Think if Larry King was still with us, you think Larry King had Apple TV!?” Russo asked. “And he was at Jackie’s first game for crying out loud!”

