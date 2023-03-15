Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo Rails Against ‘Diva’ Aaron Rodgers for Reportedly Giving a ‘Wish List’ To NY Jets Ownership

SiriusXM’s Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo railed against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his reported “wish list” to the New York Jets before they make a trade for him.

With NFL insiders speculating that Rodgers could be moved to the Jets before the start of next season, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that the Packers quarterback has a “wish list” of players he would like to see the team sign before he decides on his playing future.

On Tuesday, Russini wrote in a tweet:

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources. It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

Cobb, Lazard, and Lewis have all played with Rodgers throughout his Packers career. The Jets reportedly signed Lazard to a contract on Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, Russo was on his SiriusXM program, Mad Dog Unleashed, where he addressed the rumor of Rodgers’ demands, and the radio host unloaded on the quarterback.

“Can Aaron Rodgers come to New York without a bunch of demands?” Russo said. “Can Aaron Rodgers, at least for once in his life, A. make a decision quickly and succinctly without being such a diva? And just say, ‘you know what? I’m going to the Jets. They haven’t won since (Joe) Namath; I’ll see if I can help them make the postseason again, and who knows, help them make a run at the Super Bowl.'”

‘”I’ll give them two years of everything I got. Can I do that before I sit there and start saying I got to have Randall Cobb?'” Russo said.

The Unleashed host complimented how well the Jets’ General Manager, Joe Douglas, put together the team’s roster — save for “a big whiff” on current quarterback Zach Wilson.

“Now we got Rodgers, who, before he comes, and he’s got nowhere to go right now, Green Bay wants him out!” Russo said. Rodgers is going to sit there and tell the Jets, ‘I’d like to get this, this, this, this, and this, and oh, by the way, I know he’s a pain in the ass, but let’s see if you can get OBJ in here, too.'”

“I mean, gee whiz!” he said. “How about coming here and just shutting up and playing football?!”

The Jets had two of their first-year players win Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, and the former Mike and the Mad Dog host acknowledged the next step they could take if Rodgers requested a trade.

“You’ve got the making of a very good team! See if you can be the missing piece! My Gosh!” Russo said.

Listen above via SiriusXM.

