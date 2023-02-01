‘Mike And The Mad Dog’ Rally Together To Rip Stephen A. Smith’s ‘Stupid’ Book

Radio legends Mike Francesa and Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo teamed up on ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith to ridicule him about his new book, Straight Shooter.

Francesa and Russo co-hosted Mike and the Mad Dog on WFAN in New York for nearly 20 years before the iconic duo broke up in 2008. First Take decided to reunite the pair on their airwaves on Wednesday to discuss the latest sports topics with Stephen A. Before the show started, NFL legend Tom Brady announced his retirement from football again, so the show broke down the incredible career he had.

Show host Molly Qerim wanted to know what emotion Smith felt about Brady’s announcement, but Francesa immediately dropped the hammer as Stephen A. began to give his answer.

“He’s thinking about how his book’s doing in the ratings,” Francesa said.

Stephen A.’s book, Straight Shooter, came out on January 17th, so both Francesa and “Mad Dog” decided to ridicule how much time Smith spent promoting the book.

“Oh! You should see him with that book!” Russo said. “Oh my god! That’s all he cares about is this dopey book!”

Stephen A. fought back, but “Mad Dog” had none of the argument and added, “oh, that’s all you care about!”

Qerim informed the panel that she will host a book talk with Stephen A. as his book tour continues. Russo told Francesa that Stephen A. was late to First Take one day due to an interview he did for Straight Shooter.

“He came late to this show because of this stupid book!” Russo said.

“How’s it stupid? It’s a best-seller!” Stephen A. pushed back. “Why you keep saying stupid? You didn’t call your book stupid!”

Russo wrote two books while he and Francesa were paired up together as Mike and the Mad Dog, so Mike continued his war on books and pivoted toward Russo.

“His book was stupid!” Francesa said.

Russo and Stephen A. began to bicker about his late arrival to First Take, but Smith argued he left early to continue his book tour.

A little different than the one-time Stephen A. did show up late to First Take due to heavy New York City traffic, to which “Mad Dog” later blasted him for the late arrival.

Francesa took one more rip at Stephen A. before First Take went to a commercial break, and he even brought up Smith’s recurring role in a soap opera.

“General Hospital, Simon & Schuster, this is a side job!” Francesa said.

Watch above via ESPN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com