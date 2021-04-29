Clay Travis Slams Max Kellerman For Calling Out The Top 3 NFL Draft Picks Likely Being White Men: ‘There Are A Lot of Race Baiters, Many Of Them Employed By ESPN’

Max Kellerman put a target on NFL Draft boards earlier this week, after noticing the stock of Black quarterback prospects tends to fall, while white signal callers see their value rise.

Fox Sports Radio host and Outkick founder Clay Travis slammed Kellerman’s opinion, believing it was using sports as a way to divide us.

“Guess who the latest, to jump on the NFL is racist bandwagon is? Max ‘the clown’ Kellerman” Travis said. “Kellerman said he was concerned and had his eye on, the fact that the first three picks in the NFL Draft could be white guy, white guy, white guy. Why does that matter?”

“Now we are talking about it being racist that Trey Lance and Justin Fields both may end up in the top-10, but they didn’t end up one, two or three. Come on. This is such a clown argument,” Travis continued. “It seeks to use sports to divide us and continues to play the same identity politics cards that have led to the noxious nature of our current political environment.”

Travis was responding to Kellerman’s rant from First Take earlier this week, where he told co-host Stephen A. Smith the top of the draft board was on his radar.

“Sometimes quarterbacks rise, sometimes they fall,” Kellerman said. “But what I’ve noticed, in recent years after decades of artificial barriers being put in place for Black quarterbacks is that vis-a-vis white quarterbacks, Black quarterbacks in the draft tend to fall pre-draft.”

“My antenna are up when I notice one, two and three this year – white guy, white guy, white guy,” Kellerman added.

Kellerman’s take wasn’t baseless after NFL Draft analysts spent the last two months trying to explain why Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields saw his ranking slip from being the No. 2 quarterback, down to fourth or fifth.

But Travis described the NFL as a meritocracy, explaining the league doesn’t pay attention to color and talent will always receive opportunity.

“So long as your talent exceeds your cost, exceeds your problems, exceeds your issues, then you will have a job in the NFL,” Travis said. “The NFL cares about one color, that’s green, the more money you can make an owner, the longer time you get to play.”

Watch above via, Outkick

