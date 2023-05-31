Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw admitted he pushed for the team to announce the return of Christian Faith and Family Day earlier than planned. The pitcher did so in response to the team’s decision to re-invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to its upcoming Pride Night.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Kershaw said he let the Dodgers know he was unhappy they were honoring the group. As a response to their decision to re-invite him, he said, he urged them to move up the announcement of Christian Faith Day.

“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw said. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.”

Excited to announce the relaunch of Christian Faith and Family Day at Dodger Stadium on July 30th. More details to come— but we are grateful for the opportunity to talk about Jesus and determined to make it bigger and better than it was before COVID. Hope to see you on July 30th! pic.twitter.com/yNu7HyEgR9 — Clayton Kershaw (@ClaytonKersh22) May 26, 2023

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is a non-profit group composed of queer and trans individuals commonly dressed as nuns. For their work in the surrounding area, the Sisters were set to receive the Community Hero Award from the Dodgers during Pride Night on June 16. The team rescinded the invitation after critics of the group accused them of mocking the Catholic faith with their use of religious imagery.

Then, the Dodgers re-invited them. This decision was met with further backlash and even prompted a public statement from Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams.

Kershaw — a Christian — clarified that he had nothing against Pride Night. His issue was solely with the Sisters.

“I don’t agree with making fun of other people’s religions,” he said. “It has nothing to do with anything other than that. I just don’t think that, no matter what religion you are, you should make fun of somebody else’s religion. So that’s something that I definitely don’t agree with.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com