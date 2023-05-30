Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams has spoken out against the Los Angeles Dodgers re-inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the team’s Pride Night.

The Los Angeles branch of the non-profit — composed of queer and trans nuns — was originally scheduled to receive the Community Hero Award from the Dodgers for its work in the area. However, some found the group offensive due to its use of religious imagery and the team announced it would be not involved in Pride Night festivities. The Dodgers then had another change of heart and re-invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“A Major League Baseball game is a place where people from all walks of life should feel welcomed, something I greatly respect and support,” Williams said in a statement posted on Twitter. “This is the purpose of different themed nights hosted by the organization, including Pride Night.

“To invite and honor a group that makes a blatant and deeply offensive mockery of my religion, and the religion of over 4 million people in Los Angeles County alone, undermines the values of respect and inclusivity that should be upheld by any organization.”

The group has denied claims that it is anti-Catholic. According to the official website, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence “use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.”

Still, it hasn’t stopped opposing voices — like Williams and former college swimmer Riley Gaines — from accusing them of mocking the religion.

“I believe it is essential for the Dodgers to reconsider their association with this group and strive to create an inclusive environment that does not demean or disrespect the religious beliefs of any fan or employee,” Williams said. “I encourage my fellow Catholics to reconsider their support of an organization that allows this type of mockery of its fans to occur.”

