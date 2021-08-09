During Sunday’s Major League Baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins, a fan at Coors Field was heard screaming what appeared to be the n-word multiple times. The disgusting fan behavior seemed to be directed at Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson.

The incident occurred in the ninth inning, with Brinson in the batter’s box. After it was heard loudly on the Bally Sports Florida broadcast, Marlins play-by-play voice Paul Severino apologized to the listening audience for the horrific slur.

“We just apologize, heard some horrible language that doesn’t belong anywhere on our broadcast as far as I’m concerned,” Severino said.

“The level of hate that was displayed has no place in this world,” Severino added on Twitter after the game. “Unfortunately, it’s still far too prevalent. We need to be better. And soon. Awful.”

Sunday night, the Rockies released a statement announcing the fan had not been identified, but the team would continue to investigate the incident.

“The Colorado Rockies are disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson,” the organization wrote. “The Rockies have zero tolerance for any form of racism or discrimination and any fan using derogatory language of any kind will be ejected and banned from Coors Field,” they added in the statement.

Following the Rockies statement, some on social media came to the fan’s defense, posing the possibility that he was yelling “Dinger,” which is the name of the team’s mascot. According to fans, the purple dinosaur was walking through the stands, not far behind home plate at the time of the incident. The defense is depicted in the Twitter reply to the Rockies statement below.

if you look closely he was trying to get the attention of “Dinger” the Rockies mascot. pic.twitter.com/kVB8RVByXW — rhysta (@vrhysta) August 9, 2021

UPDATE: The Rockies confirmed the theory to be true Monday afternoon, releasing a statement announcing the fan was yelling “Dinger,” not a racial slur.

An update from the Colorado Rockies regarding the incident at the end of yesterday's game: pic.twitter.com/4cCS8peKnU — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

Watch above via Bally Sports Florida

