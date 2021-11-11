Colts QB Carson Wentz Will Skip His Child’s Birth if it Happens on Game Day: ‘Confident God Will Time It’ Right

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is expecting his wife to go into labor with the couple’s second child any day now. But if that day is Sunday, Wentz won’t miss Indy’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars for it.

“I could get a call at any point here,” Wentz acknowledged to reporters this week.

“If it comes down to the game, I told my wife ‘I’m playing, and then I’ll see you at the hospital afterwards,’” Wentz explained. “She knew that. She’s been great. Coach has been understanding with meetings and everything – confident God will time it up the way it’s supposed to work out.”

Wentz and his wife had their first child, daughter Hadley Jayne, in April 2020. A few months after Wentz was dealt to the Colts, the couple announced they were expecting their second child. Wentz has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence in his first season with the Colts and currently has the team sitting in second place.

The Colts quarterback is not alone in prioritizing football over child birth. A few years ago, retired NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason infamously ripped then New York Mets infielder Daniel Murphy for taking paternity leave and suggested scheduling a C-section for his wife to avoid missing a game. Esiason apologized for his hot take after being hit with backlash.

Kirk Cousins and Philip Rivers both declared they would miss child birth for a game at various points in their football careers. Joe Flacco actually did miss the birth of his second child when his wife went into labor hours before a game. But quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took the opposing stance and declared he would miss a game if his wife went into labor.

Watch above via WTHR.

